DEVELOPMENT: 1250 Alki project finally about to start

The project planned for what was 5 houses – 2 moved – at 1250 Alki SW is finally, really about to start, its developers say. The project has been through not only delays but changes – it was once planned to be a 125-apartment building but will instead be built as 40 condos. Here’s the official notice:

CONSTRUCTION BULLETIN: ALKI BEACH RESIDENCES

Project Description:

Experienced local developer, Vibrant Cities, along with architecture firm, Tiscareno & Associates and general contractor, Alki Builders, will soon begin construction of a new condo building along the Alki beachfront. This 6-story, multifamily residence will contain 40 condo units and two levels of underground parking. Other features of the building include a swimming pool, and a rooftop garden.

Current Timeline for the Project:

This project is expected to be complete in the 1st Quarter, 2021. Demolition activities will begin after building permit issuance, targeting November 2019, with excavation activities running through the 2nd Quarter, 2020. Structural concrete work will begin in Quarter 2 , 2020, with the exterior enclosure being completed by the 2nd Quarter, 2021.

Construction Activity Impact:

Our team prioritizes traffic access for the residents, businesses and visitors in the area. Due to site constraints, the northbound sidewalk on Alki Avenue SW will be closed to pedestrians for the duration of the project. Crosswalks will be set up at both ends of the project site to allow pedestrians to safely cross to the sidewalk along the water. Nearby residents and businesses will be informed of any planned road closures before they occur.

It is our goal to minimize noise impacts in the Alki Beach neighborhood. Construction activities will not begin before 7:00 a.m. during the week, and not before 9:00 am on Saturdays only, unless in emergency situations.

Safety is an Attitude:

At Alki Builders, we hold safety as one of our highest values. It is a moral responsibility to our employees and the community as a whole. Our Safety Program includes not only our team and subcontractors, but also the community members passing by our project each day. Please observe the temporary traffic signage and follow the directions of flaggers. Please stay alert when walking, biking, or driving around the site and look for construction vehicles or heavy machinery entering and exiting the site. Our priority is to maintain a safe work site for our team and for the public.

Project Location: 1250 Alki Avenue SW

Work Hours:

Weekdays: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00p.m.

For Construction

Related Questions, Contact:

alkibuilders@gmail.com