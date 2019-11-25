West Seattle, Washington

Dead sea lion found on West Seattle beach

November 25, 2019 12:30 pm
On private shoreline south of Lowman Beach Park, volunteers from Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network are dealing with a dead sea lion. They describe it as a full-grown male, appearing to be in good condition aside from a wound which they are calling “suspicious.” Though a necropsy would be required to make the determination, two experienced wildlife observers who tipped us to the discovery say it might have been shot. Seal Sitters says the removal plan is still a work in progress; they’ve been working on securing the carcass, with high tide three hours away.

P.S. If you see a marine mammal on the shore – or in potential distress offshore – Seal Sitters’ hotline is 206-905-SEAL.

