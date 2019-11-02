CHANGE OF SEASONS: Send us your West Seattle holiday events!

That scene at Delridge Home Depot earlier this week just seemed to say it all – out with Halloween, in with Christmas. In that spirit, we invite you to send us your holiday season events – now through New Year’s, anything seasonal. Our calendar already has several – bazaar season starts next weekend – and now it’s time to start building our annual West Seattle Holiday Guide. Organizations, businesses, schools, neighborhoods, performers, faith centers … whatever you have planned, if the community’s welcome, we want to hear about it. Listings are free. Please send the W’s – what/when/who/where/weblink – as text in your email to westseattleblog@gmail.com, the earlier the better, but of course we’ll be updating all season long. Thank you!