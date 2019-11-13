BUDGET: City Council’s latest proposals touch on Delridge SDOT project, West Seattle light rail

That’s Seattle Channel video from the second of two sessions today in which the City Council went through more potential changes to the mayor’s budget proposal. Two items of interest in the early going during this session, which began at #28 on this list – #29 would continue requiring SDOT to report to the council on aspects of its component of Delridge’s RapidRide H Line project. It was noted that the Sustainability and Transportation Committee is planning a December 3rd briefing on the plan, which as reported here last week is now at 90 percent design. #32 is a new proposal from District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold requiring a city briefing by next July regarding the status of possible third-party-funding opportunities for light-rail alternatives that cost more than the basic ST3 funding. Neither item was discussed in depth. The council will finalize an amended budget later this month.