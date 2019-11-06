FOLLOWUP: Delridge Way RapidRide H Line/repaving/etc. project design now at 90% stage. See what’s changed

(Image from kingcounty.gov)

The project to convert Metro Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line includes, as we’ve long been reporting, changes for Delridge Way – including repaving and rechannelization. The design has just hit another milestone – the 90 percent stage, according to SDOT’s project spokesperson Dan Anderson. You can preview the road changes in these PDF documents – channelization here, types of paving here. (Both require extensive zooming for detail.) Below, you can see a list that Anderson describes as “changes we’ve included in the new design based on what we heard”:

Extended the northbound bus-only lanes two blocks farther south. The 24/7 bus lane now goes from the West Seattle Bridge to SW Alaska St. There is a 6-9 AM peak only bus lane that extends south from SW Alaska St to SW Hudson St.

Moved the southbound RapidRide station at SW Holden St from the northeast to the southeast side of the intesection

Added a half-mile of new drainage improvements to reduce flooding in and near the intersections of SW Sylvan St and SW Myrtle St

Added leading pedestrian intervals at traffic signals to give people walking a head start crossing the street

Added additional new streetlights for increased safety

Integrated transit priority signals at major intersections to improve bus speed and reliability

Updated the 26th Ave SW Neighborhood Greenway by adding speed humps, street painting, and vegetation clearing

Added wayfinding signs with directions to neighborhood greenways and popular destinations

Added standard neighborhood-greenway signs along 26th Ave SW with connections to SW Andover St, SW Hudson St, SW Findlay St, SW Juneau St, SW Holden St, and SW Henderson St

Added wider curb ramps at SW Andover St for people biking and walking, thanks to community members’ Neighborhood Street Fund proposal

Added a “no right on red” restriction sign for traffic turning from westbound SW Andover St onto northbound Delridge Way SW to reduce conflicts between people biking and driving

Included real-time arrival reader boards at RapidRide stations

Increased the amount of flower beds and trees planted in street medians to increase canopy and greenery

Added a protected left-turn lane for people traveling south turning into Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

Added a northbound left turn pocket at the intersection of SW Holden St

Added a walk/bike flashing beacon and marked crosswalks across Delridge Way SW at SW Hudson St

Added a walk/bike traffic signal at SW Findlay St to stop traffic when activated

Added curb bulbs and a marked crosswalk across Delridge Way SW on the north side of the SW Edmunds St intersection

Added drainage improvements at the intersections of SW Findlay St and SW Brandon St

Maintained the Route 60 and Route 128 bus stop in front of the 7-Eleven

Preserved large oak trees near SW Barton St and SW Henderson St

Widened sidewalks by power poles near 21st Ave SW to be wheelchair-accessible and Americans with Disability Act-compliant