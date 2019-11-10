10 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Golden Pheasant on Genesee Hill, photographed by Christopher Mitchell)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HOLIDAY PREVIEW: As noted last night, this shopping event starts today and continues through Sunday. (Multiple merchants)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle, 1940’s “Foreign Correspondent” is this week’s “Greatest Movie You’ve Never Heard Of.” $1 members/$2 members. (4217 SW Oregon)

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND GIFT SHOW: First of three days, 5-8 pm at Fauntleroy Church. Participating artists are listed here. (9140 California SW)

SPARKLE! VAIN (WSB sponsor) offers your hair and nails a chance to sparkle tonight, 5-9 pm. Details here. (4513 California SW)

(Thursday night sunset, photographed by Kersti Muul)

FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School plays Evergreen HS at 7 pm tonight, Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: Monthly showcase at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘A FEW GOOD MEN’: Second night of the West Seattle High School Drama Club production, 7:30 pm curtain. Ticket info (veterans free!) is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

JAZZ AT KENYON HALL: Rebecca Kilgore and the Ray Skjelbred Trio, 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

BLUES AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: Award-winning blues artist Sheri Roberts Greimes performs at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor), 8 pm. Tickets here. (2808 Alki SW)

TRIPLE BILL: Knick Knack Records artists Gravelroad, Low Hums, and Sweet Jesus at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

