Today’s highlights, featuring Election Day and the return of #TurkeyTuesday

It’s Election Day – the voting ends tonight and the vote-counting begins. We found three candidates signwaving in the fog around 8 am at the 35th/Fauntleroy entrance to the West Seattle Bridge. West to east:

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT: Doing last-minute research? All the links are here. If you want one last look/listen in the City Council District 1, find all our coverage archived here.

VOTING DEADLINE: 8 pm tonight if you’re using a King County Elections dropbox; earlier if you’re using postal mail – you need to be sure your ballot gets postmarked with today’s date. No stamp necessary. If you need voting assistance, the county vote centers are open until 8 pm.

ELECTION RESULTS: As usual, there will be one set of results released, expected somewhere in the 8:05-8:15 pm vicinity. After that, weekday afternoon updates until everything’s counted.

ELECTION NIGHT PARTIES: So far we know of three – same three candidates we found out signwaving – Herbold at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW), Tavel at Talarico’s (4728 California SW), McDermott at Pizzeria 22 (4213 SW College). Any others? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Other highlights after this #TurkeyTuesday photo of The West Seattle Turkey, now in our area for 6_ months:

The photo is from Lauren, who explains, “Realized I haven’t seen any turkey photos on the blog lately. Probably because the turkey spends about 1/2 her time in my backyard. She is kind of like that friend your teenager has: they’re over all the time, eats all your food – and you’re kind of annoyed by it, but you know they don’t have a great home life, so you just roll with it, and now they’re an honorary member of your family. That’s the West Seattle Turkey for us.” Now, on to the non-election highlights:

BABY STORY TIME X 2: Two options for you and your up-to-1-year-old: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) and West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

DREAM DINNERS OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm-8 pm, sample the holiday menu, meet the new owners, and – if you are new to Dream Dinners (WSB sponsor) – assemble a free dinner to take home. RSVP – the info’s in our calendar listing. (4701 41st SW)

UNDOING RACISM & TEACHING EQUITY TO CHILDREN: 6-8:30 pm workshop at Alki Elementary, led by Families of Color Seattle. All welcome – RSVP info is in our calendar listing. (3010 59th SW)

PAWS ON PATROL: 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct, dog owners and their well-behaved pups are welcome at this second training meeting for the new SPD program encouraging them to be on the lookout for crime/safety issues while out walking. (2300 SW Webster)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, monthly meeting. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SOCCER: 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, West Seattle High School plays Roosevelt for third place in the Metro League and a spot at the state tournament. (2801 SW Thistle)

