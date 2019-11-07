HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: West Seattle Junction’s first event Friday-Sunday

That’s the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays ornament this year – and you can get one during the first event, starting tomorrow! WSB is a co-sponsor of Hometown Holidays again this year and so we’re bringing you the announcement:
They say it’s better to give than to receive. But choose to give local this holiday season, and you’ll receive even more.
Make a date to shop at the Junction Holiday Preview November 8th – 10th. Your favorite Junction shops will be hosting events, specials, and sales as you begin to gather ideas for the holidays.
An exciting addition is a new (!) collectible West Seattle Junction ornament that’s yours free when you spend $20 or more. Limited ornaments on each day at participating businesses. Look for the adorable ornament picture in the front window of the store.
Same one that’s atop this story! P.S. Some participants are listed here.
