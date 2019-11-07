HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: West Seattle Junction’s first event Friday-Sunday

That’s the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays ornament this year – and you can get one during the first event, starting tomorrow! WSB is a co-sponsor of Hometown Holidays again this year and so we’re bringing you the announcement:

They say it’s better to give than to receive. But choose to give local this holiday season, and you’ll receive even more.

Make a date to shop at the Junction Holiday Preview November 8th – 10th. Your favorite Junction shops will be hosting events, specials, and sales as you begin to gather ideas for the holidays.

An exciting addition is a new (!) collectible West Seattle Junction ornament that’s yours free when you spend $20 or more. Limited ornaments on each day at participating businesses. Look for the adorable ornament picture in the front window of the store.