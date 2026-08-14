Outdoor movie, Shakespeare in the park, Glass Float Hunt, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Love-ly sunflower photo from a SODO garden, sent by a West Seattle reader)

The weekend is in sight, and you can get an early start with some of what’s on our highlight list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 8: As previewed here, no daily clues this time unless a float remains unfound – so just keep a look out all over West Seattle. Last announced date for the hunt – all 105 floats wwere released as of this morning and 74 have been found, according to the official website, which will show status when floats are found (provided the finder has used the special QR code). Rachel Porter at the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, co-presenting with the WS Junction Association, says all floats will remain out until found, and clues will be added to the webpage as needed.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still lots of time for summer gardening! Open 10 am-3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS: Hiawatha (2700 California SW) and Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) are open noon-5:30 pm today, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon to 7 pm today, swim in the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – here’s the session schedule.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, practice with other adult learners at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

BACKPACK BASH: 1World1Sky‘s annual backpack/school supplies giveaway event is 3-6 pm today at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. South).

SUMMER QUEST – PET PAINTING: 3-4:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), all ages -“paint a portrait based on a real shelter pet.”

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle..

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor) hosts the monthly Songwriters’ Showcase. No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

DRAG AT KENYON HALL: Kenyon Hall Cabaret, 6:30 pm (7904 35th SW), all ages, tickets here.

OUTDOOR SHAKESPEARE: GreenStage presents “The Winter’s Tale” at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), follow the signs from the north lot. Free.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Hear what’s new from Jungle, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for Far The SIK, Panoramics, Madmax. $10 cover. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

MOVIES IN THE PARK: First of two outdoor movies at Maarten Park (42nd/Juneau), free, all welcome, tonight at dusk (8:15-ish) screening “Toy Story.”

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning – with DJ Lady Coco tonight, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to the music of Mike’s Emo Band & Falling Forever (Tribute to Evanescence), 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!