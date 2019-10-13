YOU CAN HELP: Donation drive for makeup bags/samples

Got makeup bags or samples you don’t need? Stephanie Endres would be happy to get them:

My nonprofit Stephanie’s Lifeline HOPE is currently collecting makeup samples and makeup bags for an event we will be holding in which we are filling the makeup bags with makeup to distribute to women’s homeless and domestic-violece shelters.

We are in search of more makeup bags and more samples at this this time … We will be collecting items until October 27.

In order to donate, drop off donations at 3830 22nd Ave SW in West Seattle (Pigeon Point), or we can arrange a pick up time. Our phone number is 253-237-3056 and our email Stephanieslifeline@gmail.com.