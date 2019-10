The video and report were sent by Aran:

My motorcycle was stolen from the alleyway behind 3811 California Ave SW at 12:30 am on Friday, 10/4. It was a blue 2015 Yamaha R3 with license plate number 9F5851. The theft was caught on my neighbor’s Ring camera. Suspect appears to be a taller white male wearing a red baseball hat with a red logo, a gray hoodie, black vest, jeans, and black boots.