WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Longboard stolen at Alki

From Shilei: “My longboard was stolen this morning near the bike path at the intersection of Alki Ave. SW and 57th Ave. SW. I parked the board near at the edge of the concrete/sand and walked toward the water for 10 minutes. I was within view and within 30 ft of the board at all times. When I returned, the board was gone. I’ve filed a police report, tracking number T19009011.” No photo but it looks like this – with “yellow wheels and different trucks set up for downhill.”