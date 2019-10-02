TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning. WSDOT says a vehicle is stalled on the NB 99 exit ramp to Dearborn, blocking the right bus lane.

Looking ahead:

INTERSECTION CLOSURE: The next Avalon/35th intersection closure is scheduled to start 9 am Friday (October 4th) and last all weekend, weather permitting.

ALSO FRIDAY: The 4722 Fauntleroy/4721 38th tower crane is going up; a spokesperson for the developer tells WSB the staging will be on 38th, not Fauntleroy.