TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch, with Seahawks tonight, intersection closure tomorrow, more

6:52 AM: Good morning. Crash reported at Fauntleroy/Juneau.

SEAHAWKS HOME GAME TONIGHT: 5:20 pm kickoff vs. the Rams. This means the West Seattle Water Taxi runs later.

AVALON/35TH INTERSECTION CLOSURE STARTS TOMORROW: 9 am Friday, weather permitting, SDOT starts the next three-day closure. The bus info is out now too – reroutes listed here – for Metro routes 21, 50 and 55, the RapidRide C Line and the West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle Route 773.

TOWER CRANE INSTALLATION TOMORROW: Starting early Friday, for the 4722 Fauntleroy/4721 38th SW project, but developers says staging will NOT be on Fauntleroy.

ICYMI – BUS-LANE-BACKUP PLAN: More details last night on what SDOT is pursuing to fix the Bus-Lane Backup on NB 99 – here’s our report.

7:35 AM: Crash reported at 16th/Holden.