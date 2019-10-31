UPDATE: Morgan Junction crash

3:50 PM: If you’re headed for Morgan Junction from points south, note that northbound traffic is being detoured at Graham because of the crash in our photo. No injuries reported.
4:07 PM: The street’s clear now.
3:50 PM: If you’re headed for Morgan Junction from points south, note that northbound traffic is being detoured at Graham because of the crash in our photo. No injuries reported.
4:07 PM: The street’s clear now.
Owie. Didn’t see it, but if either one of those was taking a “U” turn then tough luck. I see that illegal maneuver done all the time on California and it is dangerous. I hope that wasn’t the case, and I hope all are okay. Let’s slow it down, folks.
Chuck, unfortunately u-turns are legal, assuming they can be made safely and without interfering with other traffic and not within 500 feet of a crest or hill. Of course, many people don’t abide by those rules. My personal favorite is the 5-point u-turns from the drivers who don’t know how to maneuver their car. It’s like a short auto theater.
The sideways car was headed north on California and clipped the car that was parked behind the hit car. Somehow it spun around and crashed into the side of the hit car. Folks at West Seattle Coworking had a front seat to the action – we missed the how but the loud crash certainly got our attention!
| 4 COMMENTS