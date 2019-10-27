HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival 2019!

(Festival info/map here … Bus reroute info here …)

Not only is the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on in The Junction as always … so is the Harvest Festival, with a bonus block of activities on California south to Edmunds … both until 2 pm! Our as-it-happens coverage starts now.

The Chili Cookoff is on, at the KeyBank corner – $10 gets you 9 tastes and a vote, and the money goes to the West Seattle Food Bank … the contenders are right behind the booth:

The weather is clear but chilly so bundle up! The sun will be a little higher in the sky by Costume Parade time at 11:30. We’re already seeing lots of costumes:

We’re in the Info Booth at California/Alaska – right across from us at the south end of the Farmers’ Market block, you’ll find the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, who would be happy to sell you advance tickets to their December 7th pancake breakfast!