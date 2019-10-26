SUNDAY PREVIEW: What you need to know about going to the 2019 West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival

Festival doubleheader tomorrow, so we have one last round of previews tonight.

First up on Sunday is the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, 10 am-2 pm, concurrent with the Farmers’ Market. The highlights:

Street closure – California between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th

Bus reroutes – Listed here

Activities – Businesses, schools, and organizations’ booths are mostly on California south of Alaska. 10 am-2 pm

Chili cookoff – $10 (benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank) for a flight of nine tastes and a ballot, California/Alaska, starting at 10 am

Applepalooza – Taste and vote at the Market, starting at 10 am

Cocoa/cider garden – $2, on Alaska west of California

Family costume parade – Everyone welcome! West Seattle High School Marching Band leads the way. Meet at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska); starts at 11:30 am

Trick-or-treating – Noon, at participating Junction businesses + festival Info Booth

Kids’ pie-eating contest – 1:30 pm, Info Booth

We’ll be in the Info Booth with as-it-happens coverage, so check WSB for festival updates. See you in The Junction!