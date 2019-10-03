GROUNDBREAKING: Delridge Grocery sets the date

Even more grocery news! Four weeks after signing the lease for their store space, Delridge Grocery Co-op has just announced what’s next:

With the Delridge Grocery Co-op and the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) officially signing off on the lease for the retail space at Cottage Grove Commons, construction will be starting this autumn. And that means it’s time for a party!

Come join fellow member-owners from our diverse Delridge and West Seattle community on November 2 as we say thanks for your help in getting us to this point and look toward the future opening of the Delridge Grocery Co-op in 2020.

We’ll have an old-fashioned groundbreaking ceremony with local dignitaries, delicious treats, and you’ll get a peek into the retail space. DGC members will also receive a special gift as well as a yard sign to help us spread the word.

(If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up during the Groundbreaking Party, or join today.)

After the Groundbreaking Party winds down, you’re invited to the Delridge Grocery Co-op 2019 Annual Meeting, which will be held inside the new Cottage Grove Commons retail space. Get more details on the progress we made this year, meet the current Board and other key volunteers working to open the DGC, hear about upcoming Board openings, and more.

Where: Cottage Grove Commons, 5444 Delridge Way SW

When: Saturday, November 2; 11 am to 1 pm for Groundbreaking Party; 1 pm to 2 pm for Annual Meeting