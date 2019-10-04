Fashion, music, sports, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for October’s first Friday:

BINGO! Every Friday, you are invited to play at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 11 am-2:30 pm, as long as you’re at least 18 years old. (4217 SW Oregon)

FALL FASHION SHOW: Three Junction businesses are presenting this night of fun – Lika Love (4547 California SW), Virago Gallery (4537 California SW), Carmilia’s (4528 California SW). 5-6:30, shopping; 6:30 pm show; 7:30 pm cocktail hour and raffle benefiting WestSide Baby. More info in our calendar listing.

CORNER BAR: The monthly pop-up bar and neighborhood hangout starts at 6 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, continuing HPIC’s centennial countdown by celebrating the ’00s. (1116 SW Holden)

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: 6:30 pm at Resting Waters, as part of Deathsploration Month. (9205 35th SW)

NADINE WALDMANN: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

FOOTBALL: This week’s local home game is homecoming for West Seattle HS, vs. Franklin, 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) … Also tonight at 7, Seattle Prep vs. O’Dea at West Seattle Stadium. (4432 35th SW)

LISA PRANK: Live in-store at Easy Street Records, 7 pm. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

CASEY MACGILL: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall:

Hall favorite Casey MacGill has performed on Broadway, in film, and at international festivals — crooning, strumming, and trumpeting his way into the hearts of all who have experienced the joy with which he makes music come alive. Earlier this year he appeared to great acclaim at the hall with his new trio, including pianist Tony Foster, and bassist Nate Parker, and we’re delighted to have him back to ease us into autumn. In this concert, Casey steps out from behind the keyboard as a stand-up singer, cornetist, and ukulelist, and his show features songs from the Great American Songbook, as well as Casey’s original compositions.

Front reserved table seats are $14. Row seating is $12 general and $10 seniors. With a reservation, row seating is $10 general and $8 seniors. Elementary, middle, and high school students are $5. Email kenyonhall@earthlink.net to reserve. (7904 35th SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain again tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: “Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with Shpilkis (klezmer horns) and The m9 (Balkan Romani brass).” 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

