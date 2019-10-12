West Seattle, Washington

12 Saturday

54℉

UPDATE: Brush-fire call in southeast West Seattle

October 12, 2019 11:02 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

11:02 AM: Thanks for the tips. If you’re seeing smoke in southeast West Seattle, it’s what has been dispatched as a “brush fire” call, originally listed as Olson/Myers but changed to SB Highway 509 at Cloverdale as a few more units were added to the call. We’re heading over to check it out.

11:25 AM: Just talked to Engine 26 crew; they were along the east side of Myers Way, while Ladder 11 and Engine 32 were along 509.

They said a 30 x 30 pile of junk was burning, out now, nobody around so no injuries as far as they know.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Brush-fire call in southeast West Seattle"

  • Alki resident October 12, 2019 (11:22 am)
    Reply

    Im one of the callers at first black smoke sighting. It’s the homeless encampment and firefighters are having a heck of a time walking up the brush hillside before they can even turn on their hose. 

  • WSB October 12, 2019 (11:24 am)
    Reply

    Fire’s out. Just talked to Engine 26 crew as they wrapped up. Updating above.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.