UPDATE: Brush-fire call in southeast West Seattle

11:02 AM: Thanks for the tips. If you’re seeing smoke in southeast West Seattle, it’s what has been dispatched as a “brush fire” call, originally listed as Olson/Myers but changed to SB Highway 509 at Cloverdale as a few more units were added to the call. We’re heading over to check it out.

11:25 AM: Just talked to Engine 26 crew; they were along the east side of Myers Way, while Ladder 11 and Engine 32 were along 509.

They said a 30 x 30 pile of junk was burning, out now, nobody around so no injuries as far as they know.