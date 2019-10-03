BIZNOTE: West Seattle Coworking upgrades, and a deal

(Photos courtesy West Seattle Coworking)

Tired of traffic? Coworking might be an option. Here on the peninsula, you have an independent, locally owned option for that – West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW; WSB sponsor). And they have a few announcements:

Hello, West Seattle Community. We have prepped hard this summer to create the most productive work environment for you. We have upgraded our lighting to create a better mood and to be more gentle on the eyes. We have installed a new kitchen that makes it easier to snack and chat.

And a few other perks that you have to come and see. As a reminder, we are a West Seattle family. Our office offers 24/7 access, strong, office-grade internet (and backup), double monitors, meeting space, phone rooms, free coffee, and more. We currently have a $50 for one week trial promotion. That promotion will end on October 13th. So if you have been on the fence, don’t be. :) You can reach us at manager@westseattlecoworking.com or 206.531.0557..

Also, on Tuesday, October 8th, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, we have a free workshop on how small business owners can identify and approach their ideal customers. More info here. .

Thank you, West Seattle, for being a great place to live and work.

Crystal and Rosario