About the sea lion at Seacrest

We’ve received multiple questions about a sea-lion carcass at Seacrest Park. We referred the first texter to Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network and then checked late tonight to see what they’d found. Seal Sitters’ Lynn Shimamoto replied:

We responded to a report of a dead sea lion at Cove 2 this afternoon. The carcass is in an advanced state of decomposition. We don’t know the cause of death or whether it will be necropsied. We marked it with green paint in order to identify it in case it floats away.

If you see a beached or struggling, or dead, marine mammal, Seal Sitters’ hotline is 206-905-SEAL.