14 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Pine Siskin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

We start with a traffic reminder:

35TH/AVALON INTERSECTION: This intersection’s closure is expected to continue all weekend. Bus reroute information is here.

Now, 14 highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GROUP RUN: 8 am at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), just show up! (2743 California SW)

DROP OFF YOUR WORK FOR SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Last chance to bring in up to three works for this month’s non-judged community show at Southwest Library! The library’s open 10 am-6 pm today. (9010 35th SW)

MUSHROOM WALK: 10 am, presented by West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails:

Kim Traverse, past president of the Puget Sound Mycological Society, will guide us through our West Duwamish Greenbelt hunting and identifying mushrooms! October is an excellent time to find mushrooms growing wild in our West Seattle forests. All ages are welcome.

(14th SW/SW Holly)

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS GRAND-OPENING CELEBRATION: All day, 10 am-5 pm, special events, treats, more as the new bookstore officially celebrates its grand opening – the schedule’s in our calendar listing. (6040 California SW)

WEST SIDE ARTISTS’ TOUR: 10 am-5 pm, first day of this free self-guided tour – see the map and addresses in our preview.

HIGHLAND PARK PLANT SWAP: 11 am-noon, bring a plant and/or seeds to swap at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

CLICK! ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 4-7 pm, celebrate 15 years of Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor), with treats and a 15% discount on purchases, plus the Employee Art Pop-Up. (4540 California SW)

INDIGENOUS FEATURES @ SOCIAL JUSTICE FILM FESTIVAL: 4 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, two Indigenous features will be screened as part of the Social Justice Film Festival. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SOUTHWEST YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES GALA: Doors open at 5:30 pm at Seattle Design Center for the Night of Giving Gala benefiting Southwest Youth and Family Services. (5701 6th Ave. S.)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: “Keepers of the Future” is this month’s movie. Doors open at 6:30 pm, film and discussion at 7 pm, at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

AT C & P COFFEE: Dan Lundin and the Lundin Family Tree, 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm at The Skylark, WaterPenny, Champagne Honeybee, Claire Michelle. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain again tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: The Riffbrokers, The Mrs. Bill Larsens, and The Shaken Growlers. 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)