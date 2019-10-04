West Seattle, Washington

WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Side Artists’ Tour

October 4, 2019 6:31 pm
One more pre-weekend heads-up – you have the chance both days this weekend, 10 am-5 pm Saturday and 11 am-3 pm Sunday, to check out the West Side Artists’ Tour.

The West Side Artists Annual Studio Tour showcases the artwork of 30+ artists at 8 welcoming stops in the West Seattle Area. This self-guided tour is free and open to the public. Each stop is at a working artists studio and will have three or more people showing in many media – From Ceramics to weaving, encaustic painting to forged jewelry, and from colored pencil to tin collage – We have it all! Explore these neighborhood, hidden gems, and make a day of discovering local talent.

It’s a free self-guided tour, so visit the stops at your leisure during the tour hours.

