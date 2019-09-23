West Seattle scene: Acknowledging autumn’s arrival at Alice’s equinox sunset watch

The sunset was a no-show. But several hardy people showed up to join Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-seasons sunset watch tonight at Solstice Park anyway. When turnout’s a bit bigger, Alice gathers everyone into a circle for a grand demonstration of what exactly happens in the solar system at the time of equinox or solstice. Tonight, things were a little more casual. Mark your calendar for the next sunset watch; this year’s winter solstice is on Saturday, December 21st.

P.S. Alice (who teaches at South Seattle College</strong> [WSB sponsor] among other things has been doing this for a decade!