Julia is asking for your help in finding two of the three vehicles in the photo, both stolen – though from different locations. The white 1997 Chevrolet G2300 van in the background, with the Sound Carpentry logo, was stolen early Friday from the 9700 block of 32nd SW. A phone in the vehicle last pinged from 35th SW and SW Cambridge. Meantime, the taupe SUV also is missing, stolen in Burien, she says. Call 911 if you see either one.