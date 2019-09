It’s a Labor Day tradition at the Alki Masonic Lodge in The Junction – raising a new flag to fly over the center, and retiring the old one. The Masons were assisted today by Darrell Pilat and John Bernritter from VFW Post 1263:

Soprano Barbara Smith Jones was there to sing the national anthem:

And the VFW presented the poem “Freedom Is Not Free”:

This was the eighth year for the ceremony, which started in 2012 after the lodge’s flagpole was renovated.