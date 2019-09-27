TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Fall’s first Friday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning! No incidents/alerts reported so far.

STADIUM ZONE: The Mariners‘ final homestand continues, 7:10 tonight vs. Oakland.

BUS LANE FOLLOWUP: Let us know how the NB 99 commute goes – whether you’re in a car or bus – this morning. We will be writing a followup later this morning with what we learned when following up yesterday, including what SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe said at last night’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting.

7:43 AM: Metro just sent an after-the-fact alert that the 7:26 am Route 57 didn’t run.

8:32 AM: Texter reports a crash blocking the middle lane EB near the crest.