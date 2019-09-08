SPORTS: Queen City Futsal looking for more women, ASAP!

We’ve told you before about Queen City Futsal, which plays in South Delridge. Now with fall registration concluding, they’re sending out a last call for women – with the last call to register today:

Soccer women of West Seattle! We need you! We’re so close to making this epic dream of having the first ALL WOMEN’S FUTSAL LEAGUE in Seattle a reality, but we still need a few more players!

If you want to register an entire team, we’d LOVE THAT. If not, then we’ll happily place you on a team. For more information and to register, go HERE! We also still have some room for more women in the coed division as well.

If you have any questions at all, we’re just a quick email away at queencityfutsalsea@gmail.com.

We’re also looking to partner/include other West Seattle businesses in our growing community, so if you’re a business owner in West Seattle, or know a business that might be interested, hit us up!