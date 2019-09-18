READY! SFD, SPU join forces in practicing for trench rescues at West Seattle’s Joint Training Facility

(WSB photos/video)

You’re probably accustomed to seeing Seattle Public Utilities trucks like that one in the storm season, making the rounds clearing drains; SPU has 22 of them. But they also can be used in the life-threatening emergencies known as trench rescues. Today, SPU and Seattle Fire Department crews trained side by side at the Joint Training Facility in southeast West Seattle to be ready for those rare rescues.

The SPU truck can help SFD clear out a dirt deluge and get to victims quicker, explains Rescue 1’s Captain Brian Maier:

Even though trench-rescue calls are rare, this training is done every year to keep skills fresh. A trench was actually dug in the upper reaches of the JTF (which is at 9501 Myers Way S.).

West Seattle had a trench fatality just three years ago. (That case led to a criminal charge; a review of online files shows the case is currently before the state Supreme Court.)