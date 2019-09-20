GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE: Students from 2 West Seattle schools rally

(WSB photos/video from Explorer West students’ action)

Students from at least two local schools participated in today’s Global Climate Strike to demand action against climate change. We followed Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) students as they walked to Roxbury at noontime to hold signs.

We asked one student, sixth-grader Hugh, what he and his classmates hope will happen:

Students from another independent south West Seattle school, Westside School (WSB sponsor), rallied too. Thanks to Jeanne for these next two photos:

The biggest rally in Seattle was this morning at Cal Anderson Park – The Seattle Times estimates 2,500 participants – followed by a march to City Hall for an afternoon gathering.