West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

61℉

Also happening off West Seattle: Drill involving state ferry

September 23, 2019 1:25 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

In addition to everything else we’ve been covering this past hour-plus, we’re getting questions about an alarming-looking situation involving a Washington State Ferry and other boats. Here’s the explanation from WSF:

Federal, state and local agencies are scheduled to hold an active-shooter drill on board the M/V Kittitas without passengers while underway in Puget Sound Monday afternoon. Community members or waterway users may see increased maritime activity around the ferry during afternoon hours.

Share This

No Replies to "Also happening off West Seattle: Drill involving state ferry"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.