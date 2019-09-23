Also happening off West Seattle: Drill involving state ferry

In addition to everything else we’ve been covering this past hour-plus, we’re getting questions about an alarming-looking situation involving a Washington State Ferry and other boats. Here’s the explanation from WSF:

Federal, state and local agencies are scheduled to hold an active-shooter drill on board the M/V Kittitas without passengers while underway in Puget Sound Monday afternoon. Community members or waterway users may see increased maritime activity around the ferry during afternoon hours.