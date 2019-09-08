8 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Golden-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: At the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm: “You and Me.” $1 members, $2 nonmembers, popcorn included. (4217 SW Oregon)

LADY JAYE OPENS: As previewed here Sunday, the new Junction restaurant/bar opens at 3 pm today. (4523 California SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Fresh produce sold by the people who grow it next to the stand! 4-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

GROUP RUN + SHOE DEMO: Tonight at 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor): “Come and demo Saucony shoes for the group run. Nick from Saucony will be here with Guides, Rides and Omni, so we will have every type of runner supported! Try the shoes for your group run or take them for a shorter spin on the track afterward.” (2743 California SW)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA: 7 pm, the PTSA‘s first meeting of the new school year. (2600 SW Thistle)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: 7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, focused on what’s up in east West Seattle. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘TWO DEGREES’: Another chance to see Blue Hour Theatre Group‘s production at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 8 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

THE SUFFERING F-HEADS: Live at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … via our complete calendar.