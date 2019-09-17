17 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(West Seattle Junction flower basket sponsored by WSB)

So many options for September’s first Saturday, including:

ADMIRAL ADOPT-A-STREET: 9 am, meet at Meropolitan Market (WSB sponsor), all ages welcome to help with the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s quarterly cleanup. (41st/42nd/Admiral)

LINCOLN PARK FOREST RESTORATION: 9 am, meet at Lincoln Park to help give this urban forest some TLC. (Fauntleroy/Rose)

HPIC’S GIANT GARAGE SALE: 9 am-3 pm, go shop Highland Park Improvement Club‘s indoor/outdoor garage sale! Food and drinks sold too. (1116 SW Holden)

GREENBELT GEOLOGY HIKE: 10 am hike – “Learn about the geology of the Duwamish Valley with environmental educator Devin O’Reilly! Explore how glaciers, volcanoes, earthquakes, and humans have shaped the Duwamish River.” Free. (Meet at 14th/Holly trailhead)

PCC JOB FAIR: Want to work at the new West Seattle PCC (WSB sponsor)? 10 am-1 pm job fair today in Burien. (15840 1st Ave. S.)

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: 10 am-1 pm, you’re invited to join KINDTV‘s beach cleanup at Alki. (2452 Alki SW)

BENEFIT BARBECUE: 11 am until ~3, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) cooks up lunch – slow-cooked pulled pork sandwiches with cole slaw, chips, and water, for $7, benefiting Seattle Humane Society. (4201 SW Morgan)

MOUNTAIN FEST: Celebrate the outdoors – climbing and more – at Camp Long, 11 am-5 pm. (5200 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE AUTHORS: Two are appearing at Mountain Fest:

Linnea Westerlind, author of Discovering Seattle Parks: A local’s guide, will talk about the best of Seattle parks and public spaces at 11:30 am in the Camp Long Lodge. Susan Elderkin, author of Best Hikes With Kids: Western Washington, will give a talk about kid-friendly hikes and outdoor adventures together with Elisa Murray, author of 52 Seattle Adventures with Kids, at 12:30 p.m. in the Lodge.

(5200 35th SW)

COLMAN POOL: First of three post-season weekends begins at Lincoln Park’s waterfront pool, noon-7 pm. Here’s the schedule. (8253 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SABAR IN THE PARK: Music and dance at Westcrest Park, 1-4 pm. (9000 8th SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens‘ community room, different date this month for the committee. City reps are expected to be there to discuss the camp’s permit renewal. (9200 2nd SW)

KAYAK THE DUWAMISH RIVER: 2 pm from Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park. Check to see if there’s still room – contact info is in our calendar listing. (7900 10th Ave. S.)

(Thursday night sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

THE JUMP MONKEYS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: The Dan Duval Good Vibes Trio, 6-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

‘TWO DEGREES’: Second night for Blue Hour Theater Group‘s production at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 8 pm curtain. The story: “A scientist grappling with personal loss is called upon to testify in Washington D.C. for climate change legislation.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, Super Z Attack Team, K.O. Electric play. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm, John Stephan Band. 21+. (4717 California SW)