WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fauntleroy Way Shell robbed again

12:46 AM: Police converging on the Shell station/mini-mart at Fauntleroy/Alaska say it’s just been hit by armed robbers again. The initial call was “shoplift” involving five people, but at least one was armed, and that makes it a robbery. The robbers are described so far as all male, late teens/early 20s, black masks, one with a machete, the other implying a handgun. They are reported to have taken off toward the bridge on Fauntleroy, in a black SUV.

1:06 AM: That SUV is a Hyundai Tucson, officers just told dispatch.

1:14 AM: The robbers’ description has changed – four men in their early 20s, one in a black hoodie, one in a blue mask, one in a black jacket, one in a multicolor sweater, one with a hammer. In cross-city communication, police are discussing the possibility of a link with a robbery that just happened downtown.