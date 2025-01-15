West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fauntleroy Way Shell robbed again

January 15, 2025 12:46 am
12:46 AM: Police converging on the Shell station/mini-mart at Fauntleroy/Alaska say it’s just been hit by armed robbers again. The initial call was “shoplift” involving five people, but at least one was armed, and that makes it a robbery. The robbers are described so far as all male, late teens/early 20s, black masks, one with a machete, the other implying a handgun. They are reported to have taken off toward the bridge on Fauntleroy, in a black SUV.

1:06 AM: That SUV is a Hyundai Tucson, officers just told dispatch.

1:14 AM: The robbers’ description has changed – four men in their early 20s, one in a black hoodie, one in a blue mask, one in a black jacket, one in a multicolor sweater, one with a hammer. In cross-city communication, police are discussing the possibility of a link with a robbery that just happened downtown.

  • Ben January 15, 2025 (1:11 am)
    The staff at that Shell station treat everyone who walks in there with kindness and dignity. No words for how awful it must be for them to go through this repeatedly.

