Received both of these from the same general area in the past hour or so:

Just a FYI – a coyote seen at 40th and Dakota darting around the street @ 7:15 PM. Watch out for your small pets.

And just before that:

Spotted two good-sized coyotes at 38th and Genesee, moving house to house rather methodically. Now headed west on Genesee.

Reminder: We publish coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm – learn about how to co-exist with coyotes via infosheets like this.