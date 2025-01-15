WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandals throw rocks, damage homes and cars

That’s security video sent by the victim of a rock-throwing attack last Friday, who writes: “On 1/10/2025 at 3 PM, two individuals threw very large rocks at the front window of my house ,smashing it in the process. The rocks then landed on the hood and fender of my car, which was parked under the window, causing over $5,000 in damage. A 3rd person threw a rock at my neighbor’s window, shattering it.” This happened near the Sealth/Denny campus. Here’s a framegrab the victim also sent:

We are not showing the one who’s visible full-face as these are juveniles, not charged so far, in what is likely a non-felony case. But the clothing is enough for someone to recognize them. You can contact police and refer to incident # 25-008943.