HAPPENING NOW: Demonstration in The Junction

January 18, 2025 10:26 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle politics | West Seattle protests

10:26 AM: That’s a screenshot from a few minutes ago, showing demonstrators in The Junction crossing the Walk-All-Ways intersection at California/Alaska – the live video feed showed one group on the northwest corner and one on the northeast corner, just before the light changed. As noted in the advance announcement, this is meant to be an offshoot of the citywide march happening downtown today – which in turn is part of a nationwide series of protests, in advance of Monday’s change of presidents. We’re headed out for a ground-level view.

11:04 AM: About 100 people are participating now, spread across all four corners, chanting as they cross when the pedestrian light is on:

The chants vary – in addition to what’s in our video (which ends with passing drivers honking, after the demonstrators are back on the corners), we heard “Fight like a girl, change the world.”

3 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Demonstration in The Junction"

  • Curtis January 18, 2025 (11:04 am)
    Encouraging to see the lack of enthusiasm now for these shenanigans.  The last four years were exhausting for Seattle and the world.  Time to get back to normalcy and common sense.

    • WSB January 18, 2025 (11:21 am)
      Your comment came in before we got here at ground level, where there’s plenty of enthusiasm and no “shenanigans” so far. We ducked in the corner coffee shop to publish the video, heading back out to the intersection for a few more photos.

  • Eileen Wurst January 18, 2025 (11:16 am)
    More from the March:

