WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Scooter stolen; home burglarized

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
SCOOTER STOLEN: From Ann:
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SCOOTER? DO YOU KNOW WHO THE THIEF IS? PLEASE CONTACT POLICE.
Stolen right out of the locked garage @ West Water condos, 6900 block of California Avenue SW, sometime in the late hours of Monday evening 8/19 to early morning 8/20.
Mini Sport Scooter
Make: ZLMI
Model: ROMA 150
Year: 2014
Color: Green with Black trim
HOME BURGLARIZED: A reader west of The Junction reports, “We had a break-in at our home (Wednesday) during the daytime. Appears to have removed screen on open backyard window. Trashed the bedroom and bathroom, taking money and a few bottles of prescription medication.”
