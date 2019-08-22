West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

58℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Scooter stolen; home burglarized

August 22, 2019 1:46 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

SCOOTER STOLEN: From Ann:

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SCOOTER? DO YOU KNOW WHO THE THIEF IS? PLEASE CONTACT POLICE.

Stolen right out of the locked garage @ West Water condos, 6900 block of California Avenue SW, sometime in the late hours of Monday evening 8/19 to early morning 8/20.

Mini Sport Scooter
Make: ZLMI
Model: ROMA 150
Year: 2014
Color: Green with Black trim

HOME BURGLARIZED: A reader west of The Junction reports, “We had a break-in at our home (Wednesday) during the daytime. Appears to have removed screen on open backyard window. Trashed the bedroom and bathroom, taking money and a few bottles of prescription medication.”

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Scooter stolen; home burglarized"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.