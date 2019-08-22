WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Scooter stolen; home burglarized

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

SCOOTER STOLEN: From Ann:

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SCOOTER? DO YOU KNOW WHO THE THIEF IS? PLEASE CONTACT POLICE.

Stolen right out of the locked garage @ West Water condos, 6900 block of California Avenue SW, sometime in the late hours of Monday evening 8/19 to early morning 8/20.

Mini Sport Scooter

Make: ZLMI

Model: ROMA 150

Year: 2014

Color: Green with Black trim