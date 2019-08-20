VIADUCT DEMOLITION: More traffic changes on south end of downtown

More changes to traffic flow in the south end of downtown as Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition continues. Since that area’s become an increasingly important pathway to/from here, here’s the newest WSDOT update:

The viaduct is shrinking along Seattle’s waterfront and the work zone is changing this week as the contractor Kiewit shifts their work zone. …

Alaskan Way in Pioneer Square: Yesler and King reopen, Jackson closes

Map showing traffic control changes on Alaskan WayCrews are removing the viaduct through Pioneer Square from both ends. See the map at right (click to enlarge). Here are traffic control changes to expect this week:

Today: South King Street reopens at Alaskan Way.

Tomorrow: Yesler Way reopens at Alaskan Way

Tomorrow: South Jackson Street closes at Alaskan Way.

Uniformed police officers will help direct traffic this week at key intersections during the evening commutes.

To reach Colman Dock: Vehicles can still enter the drive-on entrance at South Jackson Street by taking a left or right off Alaskan Way. Entering the holding area by driving straight west on South Jackson Street will be unavailable while viaduct demolition occurs overhead. Please allow extra time to reach your ferry as traffic congestion remains high on Alaskan Way.

People walking and biking: When South Jackson Street closes, your new east-west options between Alaskan Way and Pioneer Square will be South King Street and Yesler Way. South Dearborn Street and Columbia Street also remain open to bicycles and pedestrians.

Railroad Way South: This street will become northbound-only from South Dearborn Street, with northbound vehicles forced to take a right on South King Street. Vehicles can also turn onto southbound Railroad Way South from South King Street, but the southbound lane terminates mid-block at the 505 Western Avenue building parking garage.