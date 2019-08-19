TRAFFIC NOTES: 1st Avenue crash aftermath; bridge lane closures will continue Tuesday

Two notes this afternoon:

1ST AVE. CRASH AFTERMATH: This morning, we tracked the 1st/Yesler dump-truck crash in our traffic-watch report for a while; SPD says 4 people were taken to Harborview, and that “catastrophic mechanical failure” is suspected. According to the most-recent SDOT updates, 1st is open, but parts of James and Yesler are closed just east of it. The bus reroute in effect for a while earlier has been lifted. If you travel through the area this afternoon and see anything your homeward-bound neighbors should know, please comment!

MORE BRIDGE LANE CLOSURES TOMORROW: SDOT announced this afternoon that the hydrant testing on the West Seattle Bridge will continue Tuesday. Same parameters as today – inside lane closed in both directions, 8:45 am to 2:45 pm.