SLOW BUSES: Metro announces another reroute test

That map is for another Metro test, this Thursday. Backstory: After weeks of complaints about sluggish travel for buses on 1st Avenue S. during the southbound weekday commute, Metro tried a reroute last Thursday. County Executive Dow Constantine said, as reported here, that the county hoped the test would yield “new information that offers better solutions.” Metro spokesperson Travis Shofner told WSB on Friday that while they were still awaiting that data, with “mixed” reviews so far, “Metro and SDOT teams met to assess technical needs with various pathways, including what impacts reroutes would have on other routes downtown.” So tonight, there’s word of another test this Thursday. Metro spokesperson Torie Rynning sent word of …

… a one-day service revision this Thursday [August 15th] all day, outbound only, and associated bus stop move. This one-day revision is only for southbound service heading to West Seattle, for the entire service day. Northbound service heading into downtown Seattle is not affected and will operate via regular routes and stops. This one-day revision will allow Metro to evaluate alternate routing designed to save time for West Seattle bus riders while still providing a Pioneer Square area bus stop.

On Thursday, this will affect southbound Routes 21 Express, 37, 55, 56, 57, 113, 120, 125

and RapidRide C Line. The full details are here (PDF).