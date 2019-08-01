NODE: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, NODE. Here’s what they want you to know about what they do:

(Photo by Andrew Pogue)

NODE is delivering sustainable homes through a process that focuses on customer delight and backing it up with a guaranteed price. People come to us because building is hard, and risky. We offer a one-stop shop for sustainable, well-designed backyard cottages. We make the process simple for folks by taking care of everything and guarantee the price. A lot of people don’t build because they are overwhelmed by the process, or they have built before and know that budget and schedule is a moving target.

Why should you consider adding a backyard cottage (formally known as a detached accessory dwelling unit, DADU)? In addition to adding resale value to your property, a DADU has many potential uses. For some folks, it’s so their parents to age in place in their own home, yet literally be in the backyard. For others it’s a way to secure extra income through long-term rentals or short-term, Airbnb-type rentals. And for others, they don’t want to move, but want extra space for guests or a home office. Seattle’s just liberalized the rules, making it easier than ever for folks to build DADUs. Our clients love the design and our commitment to sustainability and nature.

