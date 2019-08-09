FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy overflow site finally gets the all-clear

Sent late tonight by the King County Wastewater Treatment District:

Seattle & King County approved re-opening of a small area of Lincoln Park just north of the Fauntleroy Ferry terminal in West Seattle yesterday following two consecutive days of water quality sampling results that tested below the state threshold.

On Aug. 3, the Department of Natural Resources and Parks reported an overflow at a relief value that spilled between 200-400 gallons, most of which was cleaned up by a vactor (vacuum) truck that night.