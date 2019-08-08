ELECTION RESULTS, DAY 3: New numbers in Seattle City Council District 1

Just in, the third King County Elections report on the August primary. For the first several days, each new count adds thousands of ballots, so we’re continuing to watch the City Council District 1 race. Here’s the new tally:

Lisa Herbold – 11,326 – 49.47%

Phil Tavel – 7,556 – 33.00%

Brendan Kolding – 3,915 – 17.10%

D-1 turnout – 35.03% so far (the district’s total turnout in August 2015 was 29.3%)

Herbold’s percentage is up from 47.95% on Election Night; Tavel’s is down from 33.83%. Today’s count added 4,317 more ballots. The county says it’s received 27,471 ballots from D-1 so far, so it has at least 3,617 (and more possibly still trickling in via postal mail) left to count. Next update: Friday afternoon.