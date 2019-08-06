Election Day, Night Out, and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday sunset, photographed by Jim Borrow)

By dusk tonight, the first round of election results should be in. So that’s where we begin:

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY: Here’s our complete guide to today/tonight, as voting ends (8 pm) and vote-counting begins (results around 8:15).

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Though it’s foggy now, we’re expecting it to clear away for sunshine and warm temperatures, so the city says the pools WILL be open: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

NIGHT OUT: More than 200 block/building parties all over West Seattle, part of the annual national Night Out to build community and strengthen safety. Times vary – some start in the 5 pm hour, some run as late as 9. Remember that some neighborhood streets will be closed to through traffic. Some parties are on this map. Send us a pic of yours tonight – westseattleblog@gmail.com, text to 206-293-6302, or tweet @westseattleblog – thanks!

PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS BEGINS: 6 pm, first of four sessions at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Preregistration required – our calendar listing explains how. (4217 SW Oregon)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at air-conditioned Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, hosted by Joey Vargas. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

