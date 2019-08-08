BIZNOTES: Luna Park parking, PCC progress, Papa Murphy’s postscript

Three quick biznotes:

MORE PARKING FOR LUNA PARK BUSINESSES: As the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project continues, an update today from John Bennett:

SDOT opened up 10 street parking spots for us on the west side of the street in front of Luna Park Cafe and Shack Coffee. They also predict that there will be parking on the east side opening up after the middle of August. This will help our parking problems down here temporarily. We thank all our dedicated customers for making the extra effort to get to Luna Park Cafe and Shack Coffee during this time of crazy construction.

SDOT’s next weekly construction update should be out later today.

PCC PROGRESS: Lots of questions about when the new West Seattle PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) store will open. We checked in with PCC and they’re stlll not ready to say anything but “fall” – yet. It’s been 2 years and 2 months since the old store closed. As you might have noticed in the WSB West Seattle Jobs Offered section (free listings for local businesses!), they’re having job fairs for the new store – next one 3-6 pm today at the Burien PCC (15840 1st Ave S.), and two more on August 21st and September 7th.

PAPA MURPHY’S POSTSCRIPT: After the abrupt closure of the Jefferson Square Papa Murphy’s a week and a half ago, we asked corporate HQ about it. They finally responded this week:

This location closed down without immediate plans to reopen. It is always sad news when a franchise owner decides to close their doors. It’s a tough decision, both personally and professionally, for them. We hope to be open again near you at some point in the future!

As PM fans probably already know, there’s one in White Center, 11202 16th SW.