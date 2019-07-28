BIZNOTES: Pizza and booze

Two reader tips we checked out:

PAPA MURPHY’S: We checked out a tip from Thomas, who said all seemed normal when he was last at the Jefferson Square store, but today he found it closed and saw “people moving stuff out.” No one was there when we went over to check, but the door had a lockbox and the website labels this location “temporarily unavailable.” The chain was sold earlier this year, but stores are run by franchisees. The newest online list of available outlets shows an “existing” Seattle opportunity but doesn’t get any more specific. We’ll check with corporate HQ tomorrow.

WESTWOOD VILLAGE LIQUOR STORE: Hard to tell how long this store’s been closed, but Jim is the first to mention it to us; he emailed after noticing the store shuttered.

No signage indicating its status, but a peek through the windows shows empty shelves, and the phone disconnected.