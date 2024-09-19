West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Now a third roaming guinea fowl!

September 19, 2024
2 COMMENTS
 Pets | West Seattle news

When we first heard one year ago about the Guinea Fowl (no, they’re not turkeys) roaming north of The Junction, there were four. Most of the sightings and photos we’ve received since then were of just two. Then this week, we started hearing from people about sightings of three – and today, we finally received a photo (thanks, Mariya!). To recap, the birds are reported to have a home, but they roam during the day and have often been seen on the east side of the Junction business district – sometimes in the street. The Seattle Animal Shelter told us last spring they had tried to capture them, but were not successful.

  • Lisa September 19, 2024 (2:44 pm)
    I saw an adult with 2 babies yesterday at 39th and Dakota.

  • Neighbor September 19, 2024 (3:19 pm)
    Unfortunately, as a result of these birds being allowed to roam freely in a busy urban neighborhood, one of the original pair was hit by a car and died. The owners apparently decided they should add these two new birds and clearly change nothing else about their “habitat.” I personally find it sad and hope Animal Control can capture and rehome. 

