WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Now a third roaming guinea fowl!

When we first heard one year ago about the Guinea Fowl (no, they’re not turkeys) roaming north of The Junction, there were four. Most of the sightings and photos we’ve received since then were of just two. Then this week, we started hearing from people about sightings of three – and today, we finally received a photo (thanks, Mariya!). To recap, the birds are reported to have a home, but they roam during the day and have often been seen on the east side of the Junction business district – sometimes in the street. The Seattle Animal Shelter told us last spring they had tried to capture them, but were not successful.