BIZNOTE: West Seattle Nursery owner Mark Smith to retire

Thanks to Todd for the tip! He forwarded this email announcement from West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW):

After 35 years, Mark Smith, owner and founder of West Seattle Nursery, is retiring. His last day on the job will be September 30th. This business has come a long way from the Christmas tree lot where it began, back in 1984. Mark has been a great boss and we will miss him. We hope you will stop by this month and wish him well.

We caught up with Mark Smith at the nursery this morning.

He confirmed the announcement and stressed that WSN customers will NOT see a change in operations – he’s working with staffers on a plan for them to take over the nursery. Meantime, he’ll be on the job for another month. Watch for word of a retirement celebration.